Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for trucks
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of foreign affairs has told Armenpress that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.
“As of morning of January 26 the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks. The checkpoint is operating normally”, the ministry said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:52 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for trucks
- 11:50 Authorities identify 65 more KIAs of 2020 Artsakh War
- 11:38 Embassy expresses concern over attack on Armenian church in Marseille, France
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 138 new cases in one day
- 11:06 ‘If border issues are solved with today’s approaches, disputes and conflicts will arise’ - Ombudsman
- 10:56 More bodies of 2020 Artsakh War casualties found
- 10:44 Armenian Minister of Healthcare, UN Resident Coordinator discuss cooperation opportunities
- 09:36 Road condition
- 08:49 European Stocks down - 25-01-21
- 08:48 US stocks - 25-01-21
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-21
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-01-21
- 08:46 Oil Prices Up - 25-01-21
- 01.25-21:47 SOAD organizes online fund-raising for assisting soldiers wounded in Artsakh war
- 01.25-19:37 30 tons humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Germany
- 01.25-19:16 Russian Defense delegation arrives in Armenia to hold cooperation talks
- 01.25-19:08 Lavrov, Borrell to discuss further stabilization of Nagorno Karabakh situation
- 01.25-18:54 Armenian FM, UNESCO head discuss preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno Karabakh
- 01.25-17:57 First Armenian President discusses with Russian Ambassador issue of returning POWs
- 01.25-17:44 Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 01.25-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-21
- 01.25-17:27 Asian Stocks down - 25-01-21
- 01.25-17:08 Unknown men throw stones at Armenian trucks in Georgia: criminal case launched
- 01.25-15:57 LHK leader Edmon Marukyan asks PACE colleagues in Strasbourg to pressure Baku into releasing PoWs
- 01.25-15:47 Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
21:15, 01.21.2021
Viewed 3182 times European Parliament strictly condemns Turkey's destabilizing role in Nagorno Karabakh
12:01, 01.23.2021
Viewed 2167 times Candidate for U.S. State Secretarya reaffirms Biden's promise over Armenian Genocide
16:12, 01.21.2021
Viewed 1770 times Armenian scientists submit proposals to NASA for Artemis moon mission
15:46, 01.19.2021
Viewed 1448 times Azeri military issues massively reduced official Artsakh War death toll
12:10, 01.22.2021
Viewed 1426 times US administration to review security assistance to Azerbaijan - Secretary of State-Designate Blinken