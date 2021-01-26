Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for trucks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of foreign affairs has told Armenpress that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

“As of morning of January 26 the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks. The checkpoint is operating normally”, the ministry said.

