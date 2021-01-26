COVID-19: Armenia reports 138 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 166,232, the ministry of healthcare said today.

472 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 155,404.

5 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3052.

1938 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 7018.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 758 (5 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan