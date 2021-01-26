Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 January:

The price of aluminum up by 1.52% to $2006.00, copper price up by 1.37% to $7990.00, lead price up by 1.73% to $2060.00, nickel price up by 1.96% to $18290.00, tin price up by 3.71% to $22532.00, zinc price up by 1.57% to $2714.50, molybdenum price stood at $22553.00, cobalt price up by 4.91% to $39625.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





