SOAD organizes online fund-raising for assisting soldiers wounded in Artsakh war

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. World famous System of a Down rock group organizes an online fund-raising on January 30 to assist the soldiers wounded in Artsakh war, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the SOAD.

‘’In the tragic aftermath of the most egregious violence to affect the area since 1994, soldiers for the Defense Army of Artsakh and Armenia (many of them volunteers) suffered war crimes at the hands of the invaders - Azerbaijan abetted by Turkey and their Syrian mercenaries. Even after the ceasefire signed on November 10, 2020, those heroes wounded in the recent conflict remain in dire need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care. We are hosting a fundraising livestream event in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit the hundreds soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. The funding will also benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of white phosphorous chemical burns and the reduction of scarring and agonizing pain. All proceeds from the livestream will be donated to this cause.

We welcome you, along with our list of special guests, to join us this Saturday, January 30, at 9AM Pacific / 12PM Eastern to support our efforts – exclusively on our YouTube channel. The official video premiere for “Genocidal Humanoidz” will immediately follow the live event. Subscribe to our channel now at YouTube.com/SystemOfADown to stay updated. We look forward to seeing you this weekend'', reads the statement.