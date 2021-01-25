Russian Defense delegation arrives in Armenia to hold cooperation talks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergei Istrakov arrived in Armenia on January 25 to participate in negotiations on bilateral defense cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan received the head of the delegation. Sergei Istrakov also met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan.

During the meetings the scale and directions of the future works were outlined.