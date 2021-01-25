LHK leader Edmon Marukyan asks PACE colleagues in Strasbourg to pressure Baku into releasing PoWs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Opposition lawmaker Edmon Marukyan from the LHK party, who is a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly to the Council of Europe (PACE), is raising awareness on the Armenian prisoners of war of the 2020 Artsakh War who are still in Azeri custody, in an attempt to make the international community exert pressure on Azerbaijan to release them.

He released a video from the PACE winter sitting from Strasbourg, showing himself displaying a “Freedom To The Armenian Prisoners of War Kept In Azerbaijan” sign before the session began.

“We started the PACE session by raising our voice of protest and demanding to exert international pressure upon Azerbaijan with the demand of immediately releasing the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives,” Marukyan said.

