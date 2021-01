Iranian FM meets with Azerbaijan’s President and Foreign Minister in Baku

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Baku as part of his regional visit, the Azerbaijani media report.

The Iranian FM has already met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Iranian FM will visit Yerevan on January 27. He will also pay a visit to Georgia and Russia.

Earlier Zarif said he is planning to visit the countries which will help to overcome the Karabakh crisis and establish peace and stability in the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan