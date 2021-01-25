Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

Artsakh’s police force, emergency situations service merged into Internal Affairs Ministry

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Service of Emergency Situations and the Police force in Artsakh are merging into a single body, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed an order on amending his 2020 December 17 decree on the Cabinet’s structure to formalize the unification of the agencies.

