Five people killed in shooting in US

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. At least five people were killed as a result of a shooting in a residential building in the American city of Indianapolis, Indiana, TASS reports citing the Associated Press.

According to their information, a call about the shooting was received by a policeman on duty at 04:00 am local time. Having arrived at the site, the police discovered a wounded teenager. Later, the policemen received information that the shooting also occurred in an adjacent house where five bodies were found. According to the police, this was a premeditated murder.

The local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation. As of Sunday evening, the law enforcement could not detain a suspect, the policemen also cannot say whether the criminal acted alone. Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett called the incident “a mass murder”.