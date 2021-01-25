Catholicos Aram I congratulates US President Joe Biden on assuming office

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on assuming office.

In his letter His Holiness stated that the Armenian people and especially Armenians in the United States are ready to cooperate with him and his administration for the protection of human rights and values, strengthening of the ties between the US and Armenia, as well as the establishment of peace in the globe.

Catholicos Aram I reminded that President Biden, when he was serving as member of the Senate, has established friendly ties with the Armenian people and has shown a special respect to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. His Holiness Aram I expressed confidence that the President should continue supporting democracy, sovereignty of peoples and prevention of genocide, expressing hope over the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States.

Aram I wished success to the US President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan