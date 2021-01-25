Armenia SC Secretary congratulates Jake Sullivan on appointment as Biden’s National Security Advisor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan sent a congratulatory letter to Jake Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor to the President of the United States of America, Mr. Grigoryan’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Sullivan,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your appointment as National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.

I am confident that your knowledge and experience will significantly contribute to the promotion of the US national security and foreign policy agenda.

Armenia attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with the United States of America based on the shared values of democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law. We also attach great importance, to the role of the United States as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the final resolution of the status of Nagorno Karabakh. I am confident that the United States' efforts will be instrumental in ensuring comprehensive stability and security in our region.

I hope to meet with you soon to discuss the Armenian-American partnership to make it more inclusive and comprehensive”.