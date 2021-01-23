Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

U.S. talk show legend Larry King dies

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Famous American TV host Larry King has died at 87, ARMENPRESS was informed from King’s official Twitter page.

A cause of death was not provided, but CNN reported earlier this month that King was fighting coronavirus, citing a source close to his family. 

King survived a major heart attack in 1987. In 2017, he revealed he had been treated for lung cancer; two years later he had an angioplasty and suffered a stroke. 

In a career spanning six decades, King interviewed a staggering number of celebrities, political leaders and public figures, including every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald.





