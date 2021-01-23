Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Armenia’s healthcare ministry assesses situation over COVID-19 stable

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The situation over COVID-19 is stable in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the healthcare ministry of Armenia said.

For decreasing the risk of the spread of the virus the quarantine regime has been prolonged by another 6 months, but some limitations have been lifted or eased.

The ministry urges the citizens to observe anti-epidemic rules.

The number of active cases is 7593.





