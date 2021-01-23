Artsakh’s President receives delegation led by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on January 23 the delegation led by the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

A number of issues referring to the Motherland-Diaspora relations, housing programs in Artsakh and solution of problems of people who have become homeless were discussed. President Harutyunyan emphasized that only by pan-Armenian efforts it will be possible to restore and develop Artsakh.

Zareh Sinanyan noted that as always, the Armenians of Artsakh are not alone, and joint works will be carried out for solving all vital problems.