COVID-19: Armenia reports 198 new cases, 276 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 165.909, the ministry of healthcare said today.

276 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 154.535.

2166 tests were conducted in the past one day.

4 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3034.

The number of active cases is 7.593

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 747 (3 new such case).