LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 January:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.05% to $1976.00, copper price is down by 1.69% to $7882.00, lead price is down by 0.37% to $2025.00, nickel price is down by 0.94% to $17938.00, tin price is up by 1.68% to $21725.00, zinc price is down by 1.38% to $2672.50, molybdenum price is up by 0.99% to $22553.00, cobalt price is up by 0.67% to $37770.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.