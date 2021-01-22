Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 87 refugees returned to Artsakh in one day accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and the military police, who had left their houses as a result of the war, ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry of Russia informed.

‘’A total of 50 thousands and 390 people have returned’’, reads the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


