Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 87 refugees returned to Artsakh in one day accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and the military police, who had left their houses as a result of the war, ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry of Russia informed.
‘’A total of 50 thousands and 390 people have returned’’, reads the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.
- 20:44 AGBU London Trust Announces New Scholarships for Classical Armenian Studies at Oxford University
- 20:05 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, U.S. Ambassador outline future defense cooperation
- 19:51 Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh
- 19:09 Iranian FM to visit Armenia on January 27
- 18:58 Gagik Jhangiryan and David Khachatryan elected members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 18:42 Artsakh's Foreign Ministry welcomes European Parliament's position on NK conflict
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-21
- 17:35 Asian Stocks down - 22-01-21
- 17:22 Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament
- 16:38 Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 16:14 Armenian minister of emergency situations receives new Ambassador of Belarus
- 15:07 Congress should recognize Artsakh as independent country, says Adam Schiff
- 14:12 Chief of Staff of Artsakh President’s Office, Head of ICRC mission discuss humanitarian programs
- 12:59 Armenian MFA spokeswoman comments on statement of Turkish FM
- 12:24 Political solution on NK status essential for securing regional peace – US Ambassador to Armenia
- 12:14 President Sarkissian congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on inauguration
- 12:10 US administration to review security assistance to Azerbaijan - Secretary of State-Designate Blinken
- 12:00 Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
- 11:41 Parliament to hold extraordinary session to debate election of members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 11:35 Artsakh reports 8 COVID-19 daily cases
- 11:32 IDBank is placing the first USD bonds of 2021 through a public offer
- 11:17 Artsakh President joins PM Pashinyan for consultation with Security Council members
- 11:17 More bodies of war casualties found in Nagorno Karabakh
- 11:11 Armenian CDC reports 183 new COVID-19 cases
- 10:53 Artsakh to unite emergency situations agency and police under single Ministry of Internal Affairs
15:04, 01.16.2021
Viewed 3643 times Biden names Ike Hajinazarian as White House Regional Communications Director
16:33, 01.18.2021
Viewed 1815 times No one ever rejected communication between Armenia and Artsakh – Lavrov’s response to Azeri media
21:15, 01.21.2021
Viewed 1702 times European Parliament strictly condemns Turkey's destabilizing role in Nagorno Karabakh
20:58, 01.16.2021
Viewed 1591 times Armenia to submit complaint to ECHR against Azerbaijan
12:04, 01.16.2021
Viewed 1578 times Azeri authorities transfer bodies of two Armenian servicemen to Artsakh