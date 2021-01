Iranian FM to visit Armenia on January 27

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Armenia on January 27, spokesperson of MFA Armenia Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif plans to visit Yerevan, Moscow, Baku and Tbilisi next week. He will visit Baku on January 24.

''I plan to visit the countries that are able to work together to help overcome Karabakh crisis and establish peace and stability in the region'', Zarif had said earlier.