Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-21

YEREVAN, 22 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.45 drams to 518.44 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.12 drams to 631.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.20 drams to 708.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 64.81 drams to 31037.91 drams. Silver price up by 9.13 drams to 431.12 drams. Platinum price up by 367.36 drams to 18818.43 drams.





