Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament
17:22, 22 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Voting on electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia has kicked off in the Parliament.
The voting is taking place in a closed format.
The voting will last until 18:30.
The ruling My Step faction has nominated Gagik Jhangiryan’s and Davit Khachaturyan’s candidacies for the members of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version