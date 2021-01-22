Voting on electing members of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Voting on electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia has kicked off in the Parliament.

The voting is taking place in a closed format.

The voting will last until 18:30.

The ruling My Step faction has nominated Gagik Jhangiryan’s and Davit Khachaturyan’s candidacies for the members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

