Armenian minister of emergency situations receives new Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of emergency situations Andranik Piloyan received newly-appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Piloyan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, expressing hope that they will manage to contribute to the development and strengthening of ties between the partner structures of the two states with joint efforts. The sides exchanged views on the capacities and structural peculiarities of the Armenian and Belarusian ministries of emergency situations.

The Ambassador stated that he will do everything for the Armenian-Belarusian relations to be put on a new level.

In turn the Armenian minister expressed readiness for close cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan