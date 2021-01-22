Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE

Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

The election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council is on the agenda.

The ruling My Step faction has nominated Gagik Jhangiryan’s and Davit Khachaturyan’s candidacies for the members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration