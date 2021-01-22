Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.
The election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council is on the agenda.
The ruling My Step faction has nominated Gagik Jhangiryan’s and Davit Khachaturyan’s candidacies for the members of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:24 Political solution on NK status essential for securing regional peace – US Ambassador to Armenia
- 12:14 President Sarkissian congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on inauguration
- 12:10 US administration to review security assistance to Azerbaijan - Secretary of State-Designate Blinken
- 12:00 Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
- 11:41 Parliament to hold extraordinary session to debate election of members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 11:35 Artsakh reports 8 COVID-19 daily cases
- 11:32 IDBank is placing the first USD bonds of 2021 through a public offer
- 11:17 Artsakh President joins PM Pashinyan for consultation with Security Council members
- 11:17 More bodies of war casualties found in Nagorno Karabakh
- 11:11 Armenian CDC reports 183 new COVID-19 cases
- 10:53 Artsakh to unite emergency situations agency and police under single Ministry of Internal Affairs
- 10:12 European Parliament condemned Azeri war crimes and called for accountability – FM spox
- 09:15 Armenian delegation to PACE plans to present Azeri war crimes, PoW situation in France
- 09:07 European Stocks down - 21-01-21
- 09:05 US stocks - 21-01-21
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-01-21
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-01-21
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 21-01-21
- 01.21-21:15 European Parliament strictly condemns Turkey's destabilizing role in Nagorno Karabakh
- 01.21-20:40 Armenian, Dutch FMs highlight restoration of NK peace process under OSCE Ming Group format
- 01.21-20:01 U.S. Ambassador emphasizes importance of safe return of detainees
- 01.21-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-01-21
- 01.21-17:35 Asian Stocks up - 21-01-21
- 01.21-17:23 Stable operational situation maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 01.21-17:22 Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss return of prisoners of war
15:04, 01.16.2021
Viewed 3546 times Biden names Ike Hajinazarian as White House Regional Communications Director
16:33, 01.18.2021
Viewed 1767 times No one ever rejected communication between Armenia and Artsakh – Lavrov’s response to Azeri media
20:58, 01.16.2021
Viewed 1549 times Armenia to submit complaint to ECHR against Azerbaijan
12:04, 01.16.2021
Viewed 1541 times Azeri authorities transfer bodies of two Armenian servicemen to Artsakh
20:00, 01.15.2021
Viewed 1479 times Baku is challenging the trust-building efforts of international mediators – MFA Armenia