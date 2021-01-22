Parliament to hold extraordinary session to debate election of members of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session today at 12:00.

The lawmakers will debate the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The ruling My Step faction has nominated Gagik Jhangiryan’s and Davit Khachaturyan’s candidacies for the members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

