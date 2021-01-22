Artsakh reports 8 COVID-19 daily cases

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

73 tests were conducted on January 18, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

A total of 2274 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh.

The death toll stands at 31.

The ministry of healthcare has again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks and overcome the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan