Artsakh to unite emergency situations agency and police under single Ministry of Internal Affairs
10:53, 22 January, 2021
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The government of Artsakh plans to merge its State Service of Emergency Situations and the Police into a single body – the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The parliament’s press service reported that the bills on creating the new ministry have been introduced and will be submitted for plenary debates upon the positive conclusion by the state-legal affairs committee.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
