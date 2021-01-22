Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Artsakh to unite emergency situations agency and police under single Ministry of Internal Affairs

Artsakh to unite emergency situations agency and police under single Ministry of Internal Affairs

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The government of Artsakh plans to merge its State Service of Emergency Situations and the Police into a single body – the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The parliament’s press service reported that the bills on creating the new ministry have been introduced and will be submitted for plenary debates upon the positive conclusion by the state-legal affairs committee.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration