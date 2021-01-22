LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.97% to $1977.00, copper price up by 0.32% to $8017.50, lead price up by 1.37% to $2032.50, nickel price down by 0.14% to $18108.00, tin price up by 0.62% to $21366.00, zinc price up by 1.29% to $2710.00, molybdenum price up by 1.00% to $22333.00, cobalt price up by 0.03% to $37520.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.