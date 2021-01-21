U.S. Ambassador emphasizes importance of safe return of detainees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with a group of the think tank experts to discuss the commitment of the USA (as OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country) for the sustainable and comprehensive settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Embassy.

Ambassador Tracy also underscored the importance of the safe return of remaining detainees.