Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-01-21

YEREVAN, 21 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 518.89 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 629.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.05 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.46 drams to 712.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 347.66 drams to 30973.1 drams. Silver price down by 0.24 drams to 421.99 drams. Platinum price up by 239.72 drams to 18451.07 drams.