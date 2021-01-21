Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss return of prisoners of war

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation on January 20 with Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The defense ministers discussed the bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, the operational situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the return of prisoners of war, as well as the ongoing search operations for missing in action.

The Armenian minister of defense thanked his Russian counterpart for the productive operation of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as for the major assistance on solving security issues in Armenia’s Syunik province with the deployment of the Russian border troops.

The Armenian and Russian defense ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional military-political developments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan