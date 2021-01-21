Armenian parliamentary standing committee chair receives US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and her delegation.

During the meeting the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan was discussed among other issues.

Touching upon the post-war problems, Mr. Kocharyan stressed the need for investing all possible efforts to conduct the exchange of POWs.

“The issue of POWs is a vital humanitarian matter which should be solved through all possible channels”, he said.

The meeting participants also talked about the engagement of terrorists and mercenaries from the Middle East by Azerbaijan in the recent war.

“The participation of mercenaries from Syria and other countries of the Middle East is undeniable, and this fact has been confirmed by the special services of France, Russia, etc. In fact, during the recent war the Defense Army [of Artsakh] has fought against Azerbaijan, Turkey, terrorists and the latest Israeli ammunition”, Andranik Kocharyan said.

In her turn the Ambassador stated that the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair will work on fining a lasting political solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The meeting sides also discussed ensuring the security of economic relations, the legislative initiatives aimed at the reforms of the Armenian Armed Forces, etc.

