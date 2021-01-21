Reuters: Biden to tackle coronavirus pandemic on first full day in White House

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden will launch an array of initiatives on Thursday to rein in the raging coronavirus pandemic, tackling his top priority on his first full day in the White House, Reuters reports.

Biden will sign 10 executive orders to fight the pandemic, including ordering the use of disaster funds to help re-open schools and mandating the wearing of protective masks on planes and buses, officials said.

The new Democratic president, who took the oath of office on Wednesday, has put the pandemic at the top of a daunting list of challenges he faces in his administration’s early days, including rebuilding a ravaged economy and addressing racial injustice.

Coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States.