No Armenians among victims of Madrid blast which happened 1km away from embassy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The powerful January 21 explosion that ripped through a building in central Madrid took place on Calle de Toledo, a street only 1 kilometers from the Armenian Embassy in Spain.

The gas explosion killed 4 people and injured 11 others.

The Embassy of Armenia said that there are no Armenian citizens or ethnic Armenians among the victims.

