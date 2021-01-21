Bishop T. Vrtanes Abrahamyan appointed Primate of Artsakh Diocese

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Bishop T. Vrtanes Abrahamyan has been appointed Primate of the Artsakh Diocese after being relieved from the position of spiritual leader of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

Earlier today Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan has been relieved from the position of the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese and has been appointed Pontifical Nuncio-at-large.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan