Government seeks to cut New Year holidays for economic benefit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia wants to cut the New Year and Christmas public holidays and define only January 1st, 2nd and 6th as non-working days.

Now, the New Year and Christmas holidays in Armenia start from December 31st until January 7th.

The government has introduced the relevant bill for parliament’s approval.

According to the ministry of economy, cutting the non-working days will have a significant positive effect on the economy, with assessments estimating an 88,6 billion drams increase of the GDP volume and a 123 billion dram increase of GO.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan