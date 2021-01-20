Joe Biden sworn in as U.S. President
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday. ARMENPRESS reports 3 former presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
Former president Jimmy Carter did not attend the inauguration ceremony for health issues, while Donald Trump left Washington today morning.
Joe Biden is a member of the Republican Party.
