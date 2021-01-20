Pashinyan satisfied with presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh as positive, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

‘’Nothing has changed in the security relations between the Repubvlic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, but obviously a new factor has been added, which is the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh. Is the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh positive or negative? It’s obviously positive. Their presence is for solving a concrete security issue’’, Pashinyan said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed to the region.