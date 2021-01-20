Pashinyan offers parliamentary opposition to hold discussions on the terms of snap elections

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan offered the parliamentary opposition to hold discussions on the terms of snap elections, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

‘’If you think we have exhausted ourselves, let's go, hold parliamentary elections and see who has exhausted. Let’s sit down and together decide the terms so that you do not say later that the government decided the terms itself’’, Pashinyan said.