Armenian Government discussing opportunity of assisting businesses that suffered losses due to war

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia discusses the programs that will assist the businesses that suffered losses due to the war, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

Avinyan noted that during the next week the Government will discuss another post-war and post-coronavirus anti-crisis program.





