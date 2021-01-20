Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-01-21

YEREVAN, 20 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 519.19 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 629.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.35 drams to 711.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 12,660.33 drams to 30625.44 drams. Silver price down by 30,182.74 drams to 422.23 drams. Platinum price down by 17,787.52 drams to 18211.35 drams.