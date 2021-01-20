“Shushi is an Armenian cultural center” – Yerevan’s response to Baku

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia will not agree with Azerbaijan’s claims that the “town of Shushi is a center of Turkish culture”, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in parliament when asked on the matter by My Step bloc MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan.

“Shushi is an Armenian cultural center. We will not agree to the claims that Shushi is a Turkish cultural center. We are sure that we will receive the international community’s support in this matter,” Aivazian said.

The Azeri authorities have announced that they want to transform Shushi – a town in Nagorno Karabakh which was captured by the Azeri forces during the 2020 Artsakh War – into a “Turkish cultural center”.

