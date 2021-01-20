Russia reports over 21,000 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 21,152 COVID-19 cases in the past day, a new low since November 18, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The total case tally hit 3,633,952. The average growth rate reached 0.6%.

Moscow recorded 2,452 daily coronavirus cases, while the Moscow Region registered 994 COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 539,416 people are receiving treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.