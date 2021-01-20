17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh in one day

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

138 tests were conducted on January 18, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

A total of 2257 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh.

The death toll stands at 31.

The number of active cases is 40.

The ministry of healthcare has again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks and overcome the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan