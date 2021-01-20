Body of MIA soldier found in Jabrayil

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The body of an Armenian serviceman was found during search operations for the 2020 Artsakh War casualties in Jabrayil, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The agency’s spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENRESS that the retrieval of this body brings the total number of remains of fallen troops and civilians found so far to 1247.

The search operations will continue tomorrow, despite the heavy snowfalls.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan