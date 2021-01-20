Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Body of MIA soldier found in Jabrayil

Body of MIA soldier found in Jabrayil

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The body of an Armenian serviceman was found during search operations for the 2020 Artsakh War casualties in Jabrayil, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The agency’s spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENRESS that the retrieval of this body brings the total number of remains of fallen troops and civilians found so far to 1247.

The search operations will continue tomorrow, despite the heavy snowfalls.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration