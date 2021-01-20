Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament’s regular session has resumed today.
46 issues are on the agenda of the four-day sitting launched on January 18.
At the beginning of today’s session the MPs will vote on the bills discussed yesterday at the first and second hearings.
A Q&A session with the Cabinet members will take place during today’s session.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
