Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament’s regular session has resumed today.

46 issues are on the agenda of the four-day sitting launched on January 18.

At the beginning of today’s session the MPs will vote on the bills discussed yesterday at the first and second hearings.

A Q&A session with the Cabinet members will take place during today’s session.

