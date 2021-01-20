Price of petroleum in Armenia declined 12.2% within a year

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The prices of petroleum and diesel fuel in Armenia have declined by 12.2% and 23.0% respectively in December 2020 compared to December 2019, the Statistical Committee reported.

The decline of prices of petroleum and diesel fuel in January-December 2020 compared to January-December 2019 comprised 16.7% and 20.5% respectively.

However, in December compared to November 2020, the prices of petroleum and diesel fuel recorded an increase of 4.1% and 2.9% respectively.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan