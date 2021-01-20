Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Armenia records big growth in electricity, thermal energy production among EEU countries

Armenia records big growth in electricity, thermal energy production among EEU countries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The volume of electrical energy production in Armenia during January-November 2020 totaled 7,0 billion kWh – a 1,8% growth compared to 2019’s figures, the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EEU) regulatory body – the Eurasian Economic Commission – said in a report. 

The largest EEU growth of electrical energy production stood at 1,8%, in Armenia and in Kazakhstan. 

However, the overall 1 trillion 129,5 billion kWh of electrical energy produced by the EEU countries together in 2020 is 3,2% less than in 2019.

Thermal energy production grew 39,9% in Armenia, totaling 7,8 thousand Gcal.

In 2020, Armenia recorded the largest growth in thermal energy production compared to its fellow members of the Eurasian Economic Union – Russia (electricity – 3,2% drop, thermal – 5,5% drop), Belarus (electricity 5,0% drop, thermal – 3,8% drop), Kazakhstan ( electricity 1,8% growth, thermal – 0,8% drop) and Kyrgyzstan (electricity – 0,9% growth, thermal – 11,9% growth).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration