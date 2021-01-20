Armenia records big growth in electricity, thermal energy production among EEU countries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The volume of electrical energy production in Armenia during January-November 2020 totaled 7,0 billion kWh – a 1,8% growth compared to 2019’s figures, the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EEU) regulatory body – the Eurasian Economic Commission – said in a report.

The largest EEU growth of electrical energy production stood at 1,8%, in Armenia and in Kazakhstan.

However, the overall 1 trillion 129,5 billion kWh of electrical energy produced by the EEU countries together in 2020 is 3,2% less than in 2019.

Thermal energy production grew 39,9% in Armenia, totaling 7,8 thousand Gcal.

In 2020, Armenia recorded the largest growth in thermal energy production compared to its fellow members of the Eurasian Economic Union – Russia (electricity – 3,2% drop, thermal – 5,5% drop), Belarus (electricity 5,0% drop, thermal – 3,8% drop), Kazakhstan ( electricity 1,8% growth, thermal – 0,8% drop) and Kyrgyzstan (electricity – 0,9% growth, thermal – 11,9% growth).

