Russia records 21,734 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia recorded 21,734 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since November 18, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis. Russia's case tally has hit 3,612,800.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.6%.

There are currently 544,151 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia has documented 586 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, compared to 471 the day before. The overall death toll has reached 66,623, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday.





