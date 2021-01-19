Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran, was received by Seyed Rasool Mohajer, Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

During the meeting, Armenian Ambassador briefed the Deputy Minister on existing situation of Armenia - Iran economic relations, projects in infrastructure, trade and investment issues were pointed out.

Both sides discussed the objectives, challenges and capabilities for developing bilateral and multilateral economic relations in the aftermath of Artsakh war.

Mr. Mohajer affirmed the willingness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran as well as his readiness to contribute in implementing of Armenia - Iran economic plans and projects.