Parliament OKs creation of “Anti-Corruption Courts” at first reading

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The government-authored bill on creating an “Anti-Corruption Court” and an “Appellate Anti-Corruption Court” passed first reading at parliament with 85 lawmakers voting in favor, 18 voting against and 3 voting present.

The legislative initiative seeks to ensure a specialized examination of corruption cases.

The Anti-Corruption Court will have at least 25 judges specialized in stolen asset recovery processes.

In a separate voting, lawmakers approved by 84/16/4 the creation of the Anti-Corruption Committee, a new investigative body tasked with probing alleged corruption cases. 

