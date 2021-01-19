LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 January:

The price of aluminum stood at $1998.50, copper price stood at $7989.50, lead price stood at $1999.00, nickel price stood at $17997.00, tin price stood at $21075.00, zinc price stood at $2720.00, molybdenum price down by 0.49% to $22333.00, cobalt price stood at $38005.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.